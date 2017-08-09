Gerrard discusses Liverpool departure fears over Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho will have to create “war” if he is to force Liverpool into accepting a bid from Barcelona for him, according to Steven Gerrard.

It was claimed on Tuesday that a Barcelona delegation was flying to England in a fresh bid to persuade Liverpool to sell their prized asset, and although these reports are yet to be confirmed, the Reds’ determination to keep the player remains resolute.

However, amid reports of a fresh £109million bid from Barcelona, club legend Gerrard – now working as academy coach at Anfield – said it would be up to the player to force a move.

“The good thing from the Liverpool fans’ point of view is the manager is desperate to keep hold of him and is trying everything to keep hold of him,” he said in his role as a BT Sport pundit.

“The owners want him to stay. This is not a situation where Liverpool need money or to cash in. We’re not a selling club so they’re gonna do everything in their power for him to stay.

“But at the end of the day it comes down to Philippe Coutinho and his decision and what he’s prepared to do, what type of war he’s prepared to create to get out, because Liverpool won’t make it easy for him.”

Jurgen Klopp has said on numerous occasions that Liverpool won’t sell Coutinho.

Gerrard saw former Liverpool teammates Javier Mascherano and Luis Suarez move to Barcelona against the club’s wishes during his time as a player and accepts it is an attractive move for Coutinho.

“It’s very, very difficult,” he said. “Especially South American players who always go on record and say it’s a dream of theirs to play for Barcelona.

Asked if he thought Coutinho would be playing for Liverpool or Barcelona after Aug. 31, Gerrard replied: “I pray it’s Liverpool.

“I’ve experienced it before as a player and as a fan with Mascherano, with Suarez, and it’s a very, very difficult, tricky situation for a club to be in.”