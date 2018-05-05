Gerrard eyes Liverpool raid after taking over Rangers

Steven Gerrard will look to former club Liverpool as he set his sights on Dominic Solanke becoming one of his first major signings as Rangers manager.

Gerrard was unveiled as the new Gers boss and Friday, and has already began drawing up a list of summer transfer targets.

The Liverpool legend will be hoping to use his links with the Reds to aid his strengthening of a Rangers side that have struggled to keep the pace with runaway leaders once more, Celtic.

The Scottish Sun report that Gerrard has his eyes on Solanke being the club’s star striker, on a possible loan deal.

Solanke has played 25 times for Liverpool so far this season – with many of those apps coming from the bench – and has yet to find the net in Red.

The striker is seen as a promising prospect at Liverpool, but if regular first team football isn’t going to be on offer next season from Jurgen Klopp, a loan move elsewhere would be plausible.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.