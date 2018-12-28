Steven Gerrard says Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is right to expect January offers for his services.

The Ibrox top-scorer was quoted by several newspapers on Friday morning saying he is bracing himself for bids once the transfer window opens.

“It’s very likely there are several teams looking at me and that there will be offers, but there is nothing concrete yet,” the 22-year-old said.

“I have to wait until the last game of the year is played and will try to end 2018 in a positive way.

“My dream is to play in the English Premier League. It’s very similar to the football in Scotland.”

Morelos found himself the subject of an £8million offer from Beijing Renhe at the start of 2018 and Gerrard admits he would not be surprised to see fresh interest in the coming weeks after seeing the Colombian frontman net his 20th goal of the season against Hibernian on Wednesday.

Morelos – who is said to be valued at around £20million by the Ibrox club, especially given that, at 22, his best is yet to come – has already seen red three times this season.

However, the Gers boss – who declared last week Morelos was “going nowhere” – said: “I’m expecting bids. He’s a top player, he’s scored 20 goals before the turn of the year. I expect him to go on and achieve 30.

“I’d be more surprised if there is no bids to be honest.

“I’m sure there will be other bids for other players too. That’s what happens when you’re surrounded by good footballers.”

Morelos is contracted to Rangers until 2022, having signed a new deal at Ibrox earlier this season.

