Gerrard lets slip that Liverpool star is heading for summer exit

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has let slip that midfielder Emre Can will be leaving the club in the summer.

The German is out of contract at the end of the season and can leave on a free transfer, with Italian giants Juventus frontrunners for his signature.

Liverpool, however, had been hoping to convince the 24-year-old to sign a new deal with the club – but Gerrard appears to have ended all speculation over Can’s future.

When asked about the current Reds’ midfield, the BT Sport pundit said: “You have to wait to see what’s going to happen because Emre Can is leaving and (Naby) Keita is coming in as a number eight.”

Boss Jurgen Klopp also recently admitted: “Sometimes a player just wants to sit out his contract.

“That’s not cool for the club but there are moments in which you have to accept it.”

Can has been a regular for the Reds this season, although he did miss the 5-0 Champions League mauling of Porto on Wednesday night through suspension.

Klopp has even handed the German the captaincy this season, in the hope that Can might change his mind over his future.

However, it would now appear that the former Bayer Leverkusen star is heading for Turin, with Guinea star Keita his straight replacement when he arrives from RB Leipzig this summer.