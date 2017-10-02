Gerrard: Man Utd man now a vital cog under Mourinho

Steven Gerrard has paid Marouane Fellaini the ultimate compliment and admits the Belgian has turned his career around under Jose Mourinho.

Often maligned during his time at Old Trafford, the powerful midfielder has become one of the first names on Mourinho’s team sheet this season and capped another impressive display at the weekend with two goals in their 4-0 success over Crystal Palace.

Discussing the player’s progress, Gerrard feels Mourinho has gotten his man management spot on after refusing to sell him to Galatasaray last summer.

“He’s horrible (to play against),” he told BT Sport. “He’s a handful, even when he was at Everton, he was a little bit further forward. He used to back in, get flick-ons, hold the ball up.

“The key here is that the manager loves him. He’s always going on record praising him.

“I think he’s been quite clever keeping him as a plan B because sometimes you can try all the class and all the nice bits, but sometimes you need to go ugly, you need to go direct, you need to have a plan B.

“He’s certainly United’s plan B and he’s very effective.”