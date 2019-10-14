Gerrard names his biggest Liverpool regret as he makes Klopp admission

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard admits he’d have love to have played under Jurgen Klopp for the Reds and has suggested he often asks himself whether he left Anfield a year too soon.

Klopp took charge at Anfield in October 2015, recently celebrating four years in charge at Anfield, and it’s safe to say his appointment has been a huge success after winning the Champions League back in June and starting this season with an eight-match winning streak as they look to claim a first domestic league title in 30 years.

But his arrival as Brendan Rodgers’ successor came just a couple of months after the current Rangers boss quit Anfield for Major League Soccer – and Gerrard admits he often wonders what life would have been like for him had he stayed and played under Klopp’s guidance for another year.

“I always had little thoughts as I’ve gone along,” Gerrard told Sky Sports. “Should I have stayed at Liverpool? Should I have signed a year extension? Maybe I might have been able to have that cameo under Jurgen Klopp as maybe a squad player.

“These things always cross my mind but, look, I made decisions. I am very proud of my Liverpool career, I am very proud of where I am up to now in my management. I want to give that my full focus and keep trying to learn and grow and improve and see where that journey takes me now.

“But, of course, you always have little moments – imagine if I’d stayed at Liverpool a bit longer and maybe I’d bumped into Jurgen Klopp, as someone who could maybe have given him 10-15 minutes off the bench.

“Of course it has crossed my mind – I would have loved that.”

