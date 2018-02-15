Gerrard names the one Tottenham star he’d love Liverpool to sign

Steven Gerrard has urged Liverpool to try and sign a player with similar attributes to Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama.

The Reds legend, speaking in his analysis of the club’s 5-0 win over Porto in the Champions League, still believes Jurgen Klopp’s side have room for improvement.

Gerrard says Liverpool need a strong holding midfielder to help protect the back four and allow the attacking talent to do their job.

And he believes someone with Wanyama’s qualities is just what they need.

“I think Liverpool would benefit from a monster of a centre-midfielder, a holder,” Gerrard said on BT Sport.

“A Wanyama-type player who does sit in and is disciplined, and he would give more protection to the back four.”

The former England captain was discussing the makeup of the Liverpool midfield once Naby Keita arrives from RB Leipzig in the summer – and appeared to let slip that Emre Can’s time at the club could be coming to an end.

“Well you’ll have to wait and see what happens because Emre Can’s leaving, obviously Keita’s coming in,” Gerrard said.

“But Keita is a No 8, Keita is a dribbler, and a runner.

“But the way he (Jurgen Klopp) plays he plays 4-3-3 more often than not. So you can accommodate a Henderson and a Keita.”

