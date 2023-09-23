Gerrard offers lifeline to former Man Utd man with chance to rebuild career in Saudi

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has linked up with Steven Gerrard and has been offered a one-month trial by Al Ettifaq.

Having been released by Nottingham Forest this summer, Lingard is currently on the lookout for a fresh opportunity.

It’s fair to say that his spell at the City Ground didn’t exactly go to plan as the creative midfielder failed to register a goal or assist in the Premier League.

The likes of Everton, Burnley and West Ham have all been linked with the 30-year-old this summer, but a move hasn’t materialised as of yet.

It seemed as if the most likely move for Lingard would have been a return to West Ham as he spent a portion of the summer training with the Premier League outfit.

However, the former Man Utd man has now been presented with a fresh opportunity and could be the next Premier League star to join the Saudi Pro League.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Lingard has joined Al Ettifaq for a one-month period as part of a training programme. It will then be up to Lingard and Gerrard over whether a contract is sorted.

If Lingard was to sign for Al Ettifaq, he would be joining the likes of Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Demarai Gray.

Some hugely lucrative contracts have been handed out by Saudi clubs this summer and Lingard would surely be tempted by the potential riches on offer.

READ MORE: Ten Hag future: Man Utd boss warned of ‘serious consequences’ if Red Devils fail to beat Burnley

Lingard is considering all options

The 30-year-old midfielder made a good impression while training at West Ham this summer, but it seems as if a permanent move hasn’t materialised in the end.

Earlier this summer, Lingard gave an interview with Sky Sports where he claimed he was considering all options. He also took the opportunity to speak on the Saudi Pro League.

“I’m considering all options,” Lingard said. “I’ve never ruled out any team or club out, so for me it’s just picking the right team and it’s got to be right for me.

“Saudi Arabia are doing big things, and in the next couple of years or so, it will be one of the hotspots to go to.

“I’m not really surprised that the big names are moving out there. Like I say, they’re doing big things and it’s something I would consider as well – I’ve not ruled that out either.

“It’s got to be right for me at the end of the day. I’ve got to go on my gut feeling but I’m still hungry and striving for success.”

Al Ettifaq have started the new season well and currently sit fourth in the Saudi Pro League. Lingard will carefully consider his next steps, but this move seems to be on the cards right now.

READ MORE: Man Utd mocked for overpaying for struggling star; sale seen as ‘masterpiece’ for player who is ‘not world class’