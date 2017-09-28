Gerrard questions Chelsea’s ability to hold on to Hazard

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 27: Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea celebrates after Chelsea score their first goal during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea FC at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on September 27, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard thinks Chelsea could find it tough to hold on to Eden Hazard if he continues his good form against top teams.

The Blues winger was a major threat all night as Antonio Conte’s side defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Gerrard reckons that performances like the one at the new Wanda Metropolitano will be attracting admiring glances from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Liverpool only just managed to hang onto Philippe Coutinho in the summer and Gerrard believes Chelsea may have a similar issue soon if Hazard keeps putting in impressive displays.

“To have that confidence and that aura about him, I think when he’s in that form, he’s the best in the Premier League,” Gerrard told BT Sport.

“I think it’s performances like that in this competition that if you keep producing them on a regular basis – and Frank [Lampard] won’t thank me for this nor the Chelsea fans but – the likes of the Real Madrids and the Barcelonas come knocking.

“Liverpool have got a similar problem with Coutinho.

“It’s performances like that that makes the real big hitters come.”