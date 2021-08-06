Gerrard relays Rangers hopes with deal for Arsenal, Leeds target ‘close’

A Rangers star linked with Leeds and Arsenal is on the verge of securing a deal, with an ‘understanding’ in place that will perk up the English pair, per reports.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will be intent on proving last season’s title-winning campaign was not a one-off. Bitter rivals Celtic have entered the new campaign in disarray, leading the men from Ibrox being installed as the early season favourites.

But to ensure his side has the best chance of securing back-to-back titles, Gerrard must retain the core components of his squad.

One player who shone last season who had been linked with an exit was Glen Kamara.

The Finnish midfielder was urged by his national team coach to seek a move to a bigger club to advance his career.

Leeds were linked with the 25-year-old in a deal that would lighten the load shouldered by club talisman, Kalvin Phillips.

Arsenal were also thought to be in the frame in late-July, but the latest from the Athletic has suggested Kamara is set to extend his stay at Ibrox. That may not spell the end of the English pair’s transfer hopes, however, quite the contrary.

Transfer Chatter - Messi race begins, Arsenal plotting double swoop and Manchester United's bleak Trippier hopes The breaking news on Thursday evening ignited the beginning of the race for free agent Lionel Messi, Arsenal are preparing a double swoop from Yorkshire and Manchester United have bleak hopes of signing Kieran Trippier this transfer window, all in today's transfer chatter.

Their article states that Kamara is ‘moving closer’ to signing a new deal with Rangers. Gerrard recently reaffirmed his desire to retain Kamara via Glasgow Live.

“Glen’s progress has been brilliant and he has become a real established international player,” said Gerrard. “I love the kid and the player and I want him to stay.”

But per the Athletic, Kamara’s deal will be signed with the ‘understanding that if a suitable bid comes in then Rangers will do business.’

Furthermore, it’s claimed Kamara is one player Rangers are aiming to ‘make a profit on in the next few windows.’

As such, a Kamara transfer south of the border may make its way into the headlines in the not too distant future.

Arsenal transfer blocked, but back-up available

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have blocked Martin Odegaard’s departure to Arsenal this summer because of doubts over Toni Kroos’ fitness, according to reports.

The Norway schemer was a big hit with the Gunners last season. The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season at Arsenal on loan and Mikel Arteta has previously admitted he would like to sign the midfielder once again. That seems a distant prospect though with Real Madrid intent on keeping Odegaard.

AS claim that the exit doors for Odegaard and fellow ex-Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos have been closed thanks to Kroos’ injury issues.

Another man who has been linked with the club is Houssem Aouar. Get French Football News say Aouar has no intention of being part of new manager Peter Bosz’s squad this coming season. Bosz in fact admitted that Aouar will be allowed to leave if the right offer comes in this month.

“Aouar? He can leave, this is modern football. Up until the last moment, he can leave,” Bosz told French outlet butfootball.fr.

READ MORE: Transfer deadline emerges as Arsenal threaten to scupper Tottenham deal