Gerrard ranks Klopp in list of top managers; namechecks Pep, Ancelotti

Anfield legend Steven Gerrard has unsurprisingly named Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as the best football manager in the world.

The former Reds captain and current Rangers boss believes that Klopp now stands above Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola in a class of one.

“Let’s cut to the chase, sitting here, doing this interview right now, I think Jurgen Klopp is the best manager in the world,” Gerrard told The Athletic.

“I know there are a lot of successful managers about. Pep Guardiola is exceptional. Carlo Ancelotti is exceptional too and I think Everton are really lucky to have him with his CV. I could name many more.

“Having had the experience of being a manager for the past two years, you realise how difficult and challenging the job is. I have nothing but respect for Jurgen.

“The way the man handles himself, the way he’s been with myself, the way he goes about his business, the way he comes across. I think he’s got a heart and I think he’s got a head. He just works for Liverpool. He has come and taken the club to the next level.”

Gerrard also believes that Klopp should have a statue erected in his honour for bringing the title back to Liverpool for the first time in 30 years.

“What you need to take into consideration is that when Jurgen took over Liverpool they weren’t close to being the best team in the country, they weren’t even in the top four.

“To come to Liverpool when he did, get to the amount of finals that he has, deliver the sixth European Cup and then deliver the first league title after 30 years…

“For me, someone like Jurgen should be rewarded now. It seems like in football we often wait until people get older before their achievements are fully recognised.

“But I know the owners of Liverpool won’t let that happen. When Jurgen delivers the league they should already be starting work on a statue of him.”

Departing Liverpool star explains why Klopp is one of best managers ever

Pedro Chirivella has hailed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp “one of the best coaches in the history of football” after sealing his exit from the club.

Chirivella has brought an end to seven years as a fringe player at Anfield, after it was announced that he would join Nantes in the summer.

The midfielder made just one Premier League appearance for the Reds, and was loaned out on three separate occasions. However, he became a relatively prominent figure in cup competitions this season.

Liverpool were considering giving him another contract as his deal approached its final few weeks, but Chirivella has decided to pursue more regular opportunities elsewhere.

Nonetheless, the Spaniard was full of gratitude towards Liverpool and Klopp during his first interview with Nantes’ official website. Read more…