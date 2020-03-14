Gerrard reveals key piece of advice Klopp gave him about coaching career

Steven Gerrard has spoken about a key piece of advice that Jurgen Klopp gave him at the very start of his coaching career.

The former Liverpool and England captain retired from playing in November 2016 after a spell with MLS club LA Galaxy, and moved into management by taking charge of the Reds’ under-18s team ahead of the 2017/18 season.

Gerrard spent a year as manager of the youth team before being appointed as Rangers boss in May 2018, and is currently in his second year in charge at Ibrox.

And in an interview with UEFA, relayed on the Daily Express, Gerrard recalled on particular bot of advice given to him by Klopp that helped him reach the position he is in now.

“The best thing I ever did was to go away from the cameras in the beginning,” Gerrard said.

“I had a real honest and open conversation with Jurgen Klopp for a couple of hours and the advice he gave me was: ‘Don’t go into this as Steven Gerrard with the name on your back.

“Go back to the beginning and strip it back like a car. Get your pitch confidence and get used to tactics and different formations. Try things, make mistakes and get it horribly, wildly wrong.

“Experiment and do all these things away from the camera but before you test yourself in the Europa League, before you test yourself in front of thousands and thousands of fans – put yourself in a better position before you go in there.

“Because I’ve seen tons of footballers with their names on their backs go in there and it doesn’t work.’

“That was the best bit of advice. I don’t think I will ever get a better piece of advice than that. Strip it right back and go back to the beginning.

“I have made mistakes over the last couple of years as Rangers manager but the trick is to learn from them.

“But this is a job where it’s impossible not to make them because you’re up against so many other good coaches.”

Gerrard’s Rangers are in the midst of a difficult run in the Scottish Premiership and have seen themselves fall 13 points behind Celtic.

Since winning in the Old Firm derby on 29th December to move within two points of their Glasgow rivals with a game in hand, the ‘Gers have won just five of their 10 Scottish Premiership games, losing three times having lost just once in their previous 21 league fixtures.

They are also on the brink of Europa League elimination after losing 3-1 at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.