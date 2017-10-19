Gerrard reveals total shock when learning Man Utd bought Matic

Steven Gerrard has spoken of his disappointment at seeing “one of his toughest opponents” Nemanja Matic move to Manchester United this summer.

The Serbian midfielder left Chelsea to join United in a £40million deal – and Matic has quickly found his feet in Jose Mourinho’s midfield.

With many onlookers questioning Chelsea’s wisdom in allowing such a key performer to join a direct rival, Gerrard has now had his say on the transfer.

And Gerrard says he “couldn’t believe it” when he heard the news that the 29-year-old was swapping Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford.

“He was one of the toughest opponents I played against,” Gerrard told BT Sport. “He is very leggy, he’s good in the air, he competes, he always gets a toe in.

“He can run, he’s very aggressive with the ball and without the ball, he can burst past you with it and he can catch you.

“I couldn’t believe it. I think out of all the Manchester United players I’ve seen them sign over the last couple of years, he’s the one I thought ‘Oh no, I hope not’ so very disappointed about that as a Liverpool fan.”