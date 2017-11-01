Gerrard slays worst-ever Chelsea and points out major Conte flaws

Steven Gerrard has blasted Chelsea for their performance against AS Roma and described the display as the worst the club has had under Antonio Conte.

The Premier League champions endured a bad night in Rome as they slipped to a 3-0 defeat in the Champions League on Conte’s first return to Italy with the Blues.

The writing was on the wall after less than a minute; Stephan El Shaarawy smashing home the fastest Champions League goal of the season, while a Antonio Rudiger mistake on his return to his former club also embarrassed the visitors.

The setback was the joint-biggest of Conte’s reign and Gerrard, speaking to BT Sports, felt harsh lessons needed to be learnt.

“That’s up there with the worst I’ve seen of Chelsea since he’s come in, defensively all over the place,” he said.

“They haven’t had a settled back four for ten, 12 games. They seem to be changing it week in, week out.

“He doesn’t seem to know his strongest three, what positions they should be in. Gary Cahill’s one minute left centre-back, then he’s right centre-back.

“The Chelsea sides over the years are always strong defensively, they know what they’re doing, they’re all in the same positions and it’s a solid machine. At the moment it doesn’t look nowhere near that.”