Gerrard suffers late heartbreak as Aberdeen peg back 10-man Rangers

Steven Gerrard’s first Scottish Premiership game as Rangers boss ended in a draw as Aberdeen scored a stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie.

Rangers were down to 10 men after only 10 minutes after Alfredo Morelos was harshly sent off for kicking out at Scott McKenna.

James Tavernier edged the visitors in front from the penalty spot after 30 minutes, and it looked like the Ibrox side were going to hold on for a deserved three points.

But 19-year-old debutant Bruce Anderson struck in stoppage time to save the day for the Dons.