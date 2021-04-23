Pundit Tony Cascarino believes that “extraordinary” Rangers boss Steven Gerrard would do a stellar job in the Tottenham hot seat.

Spurs are on the hunt for a new permanent manager after sacking Jose Mourinho on Monday. Chairman Daniel Levy made the move after a spell of poor form and mounting pressure on the Portuguese. Indeed, after a shock Europa League exit, the north London club are struggling in a top-four fight.

Ryan Mason has taken the reins until the end of the season, succeeding in his first task by earning three points in a 2-1 win over Southampton on Wednesday.

However, in the longer-term, the aim is to return Tottenham to the Champions League and fight for European and domestic glories.

Gerrard has made a flying start to life in management, ripping the Scottish Premiership title away from Celtic in stunning fashion.

He is only in his second full season as a coach, but he has already earned links with the Liverpool job in 2024.

According to Cascarino, though, Spurs could be an exciting venture for him before then.

“One manager who looks capable of filling that role is Steven Gerrard,” the pundit wrote in a column for The Times.

“People say he will be the next Liverpool manager but maybe not, or, if so, perhaps he will do another job before then.

“What he has done at Rangers is extraordinary: the way he handles himself in interviews and the huge improvement of the team on the pitch.

“Would he excite the likes of Harry Kane? I would say he would.”

Kane future big Tottenham priority

Keeping Kane on board will be another of Spurs’ top priorities in the next few months.

While he is under contract until 2024, he is 28 in July and approaching the peak of his career. However, he has yet to win any major honours.

As such, he will reportedly choose to find a new club if Spurs fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

According to GiveMeSport, however, Rangers feel ‘all but certain’ of keeping Gerrard next season.

The Ibrox club themselves will return to Europe’s premier competition next season after their title win.

