Gerrard trolls Rio Ferdinand over De Gea’s Man Utd future

Steven Gerrard couldn’t resist putting the boot into Rio Ferdinand and Manchester United after Keylor Navas’ error for Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Real stopper dropped the ball at Blaise Matuidi’s feet to allow the Juventus midfielder to level the Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg at 3-3 on aggregate at The Bernabeu.

Cristiano Ronaldo spared the Costa Rican’s blushes, however, when his penalty in stoppage-time secured Real’s place in the semi-finals, despite a 3-1 defeat on the night.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

However, Navas’ high-profile error only heightened speculation that the Spanish giants will try and land a top-class goalkeeper this summer, with De Gea and Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois both major targets.

And Liverpool legend Gerrard was all over that fact when he told Ferdinand to ‘get ready’ for De Gea to join Real Madrid this summer.

Former United and England defender Ferdinand was having none of it, however, responding: “No he’s staying there. He doesn’t need to go to Real Madrid.”