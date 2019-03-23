Gerrard wants former Spurs midfielder to join Rangers revolution

Rangers are targeting a summer transfer move for Hamburg midfielder Lewis Holtby on a free transfer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old will be out of contract in the summer when his contract expires with the German outfit, who are currently second in Bundesliga 2.

Steven Gerrard is already making plans for the forthcoming season as he tries to get closer to Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic next campaign.

Rangers are not out of the title race but arch-rivals Celtic are currently 10 points clear, a mountain that looks too great to climb at this stage of the season.

Jordan Jones will join from Kilmarnock on a pre-contract agreement in the summer, while Motherwell’s Jake Hastie is also reportedly on Gerrard’s radar.

And Goal.com reporter Ronan Murphy believes that Holtby, who had spells with Tottenham and Fulham in the Premier League, is attracting interest from Rangers.

“Lewis Holtby will leave Hamburg when his contract expires this season,” Murphy wrote.

“He’s already being linked with a possible move to Rangers in the summer.”

Holtby made 42 appearances over three seasons for Spurs and joined Fulham on loan for a period when Felix Magath failed to keep them in the Premier League in 2013.