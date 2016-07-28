Rangers boss Warburton gives verdict on Van Persie transfer talk

Rangers boss Mark Warburton says he is “totally bemused” by the speculation claiming Robin van Persie is heading for Ibrox.

The Gers gaffer categorically rebuffed the talk at a press conference on Thursday after reports in the morning’s press claimed the Fenerbahce frontman was all set for the club.

The reports, which appear to have come from the bookies making Van Persie odds on to arrive in Scotland, were laughed off by Warbuton, who did label the former Manchester United and Arsenal frontman “an unbelievably talented player”.

WATCH: Robin van Persie to Rangers? Mark Warburton gives his reaction to the speculation. #SSNHQ https://t.co/7bU2O1kwQ6 — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) July 28, 2016

“Out of our pay league is a fair comment,” said Warburton when he was asked about the reported interest.

“There is absolutely nothing in it. I am bemused to hear some of the stories of him (Van Persie) being 2/1 on to move. There is absolutely no truth in the story whatsoever.

“I woke up to a barrage of texts and calls suggesting the deal was done. Everyone knew about it apart from anyone at Rangers. So, it is what it is.

“There is no substance to it, not even a generally enquiry. I am totally bemused by the whole episode.”