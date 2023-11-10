‘Get it done now’ – Newcastle hurried into agreeing Man City deal that makes ‘complete sense for both clubs’

Newcastle United and Manchester City would both benefit from Kalvin Phillips making a transfer to the north east, it has been claimed.

TEAMtalk sources recently confirmed that Phillips is a target for Newcastle, as well as other suitors like Liverpool and Juventus. Gametime has been hard to come by for the England international since he left Leeds United last summer.

In Newcastle’s case, Sandro Tonali’s suspension until next season due to betting offences has opened up a vacancy in their midfield, which – as TEAMtalk revealed last month – Phillips could fill.

And because of his traits in the role, former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Phillips is the player Newcastle need to bring in as soon as possible in January.

“It makes absolute and complete sense for both clubs,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“Pep Guardiola already said that Kalvin could have gone out on loan, but he chose to stay and he still hasn’t got enough minutes.

“He’s had more minutes in an international shirt. For Newcastle, with Tonali being out, they need a direct replacement and a bigger squad for the Champions League.

“We’ve seen them struggle recently with injuries, but they’ve still got the results.

“It was a disappointing loss to Dortmund, but I saw at Wolves that the application was outstanding.

“But I think squad depth is going to be apparent. They paid a lot for Tonali because they needed that type of player, so nothing’s changed between the start of the season and now.

“Kalvin Phillips fits the bill, get it done now.”

Phillips needs minutes to justify England inclusion

Phillips has been included in the England squad for the upcoming international break, despite his lack of playing time at club level.

Coincidentally, the only match Phillips has started for Manchester City this season was against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

His other seven appearances between the Premier League and Champions League have all been as a substitute and he is yet to provide a goal or assist.

Phillips has recently suggested he may have to consider his future at Manchester City before Euro 2024 comes around and enough clubs are queuing up to give him something concrete to think about.

In turn, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted he would like to play Phillips more, but it is almost impossible due to the importance of Rodri to the treble winners’ success.

Therefore, an exit does indeed seem to be in the best interests of everyone concerned, even though Phillips is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2028.

Manchester City are just the second club he has represented in his senior career and he has played 29 times for them to date.

