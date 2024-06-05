Getafe eye stunning Real Madrid move to replace Mason Greenwood; Man Utd player wanted by Prem trio

Getafe are aware that they will find it extremely tough to re-sign Mason Greenwood from Manchester United and are instead hoping to land Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler, according to reports.

Greenwood joined Getafe on loan last summer after Man Utd decided it would be too difficult for the attacker to restart his career at Old Trafford. The forward has since become a vital player for Getafe, having managed 10 goals and six assists in 36 games.

Getafe have been clear that they would love to re-sign Greenwood, while also insisting that the Englishman is very happy in their ranks.

But the Spanish outfit will struggle to match Man Utd’s asking price for Greenwood, which is understood to be around £40million.

DON’T MISS: The best Bosman signings Real Madrid have ever made as Kylian Mbappe joins

Getafe would ideally like Greenwood to return via another loan, but that would not make sense for Man Utd as his contract expires in June 2025.

The 22-year-old has picked up interest from several major European clubs including Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that Atleti are in pole position to snap Greenwood up, but that move has yet to be agreed. As per an update from journalist Wayne Veysey, the Man Utd academy graduate could get an opportunity to return to the Premier League in a shock twist.

Three unnamed Premier League clubs have ‘registered their interest’ in Greenwood to see if a deal can be struck. At this stage, he is still more likely to head abroad when leaving Man Utd permanently this summer, but it is certainly a story to keep an eye on.

Real Madrid star could replace Mason Greenwood

Either way, Getafe will need a new creative spark in attack next season as it looks increasingly unlikely Greenwood will be returning. Reports in Spain claim that Getafe are plotting an audacious loan move for Guler, the 19-year-old starlet who joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce in July 2023.

The Athletic state that Madrid have no intention of letting Guler leave this summer as they want him to continue picking up first-team experience with them. But Getafe will try to change Madrid’s minds by explaining how they will build a team around the attacking midfielder.

Getafe are far from alone in wanting to snare Guler on a temporary basis. The Spanish press add that Real Sociedad, Sevilla, Mallorca, Las Palmas, RB Leipzig, AC Milan and his former club Fenerbahce are all keen, too.

Guler’s transfer to Madrid last year made headlines as he is thought to be one of the biggest talents Turkey has ever produced. The playmaker unfortunately started the campaign with a serious injury but has amassed a record of six goals in 10 league matches since returning to full fitness, which has impressed recruitment chiefs across Europe.

READ MORE – Dan Ashworth’s Man Utd inbox: Ten Hag sack plans, replacing Casemiro, easing the financial burden…