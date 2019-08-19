Kevin-Prince Boateng says he was close to signing for Manchester United back in 2013, before Sir Alex Ferguson put the brakes on the reported transfer.

The forward has endured something of a nomadic career in the game, and this summer secured a move to Fiorentina from Barcelona, with La Viola becoming the 11th professional club of his career.

With spells at Tottenham, Las Palmas and Schalke also on his CV, the player perhaps enjoyed his best years during a three-year stint at AC Milan between 2010 and 2013.

And now the 15 times-capped Ghana international claims his form during his time at the San Siro almost led to a switch to United.

Reflecting on the episode that almost took him to Old Trafford, Boateng is quoted by DAZN as saying: “I am 32 years old now and I feel in good shape. I like the idea of playing as a ‘False 9’ and have been considered a bit of a joker in the pack for years now. It can be an advantage, but also damaging to change role all the time.

“Nobody knows that after Milan, I had the opportunity to join Manchester United, but Sir Alex Ferguson asked himself: what position am I meant to play him in?

“I was a jack of all trades in his view and master of none. The transfer was abandoned and I started to focus on being more specific in my approach.”

