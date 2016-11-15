Giaccherini: ‘Not a shred of regret’; despite not playing at Napoli

Emanuele Giaccherini’s agent has pulled no punches about his client’s move from Sunderland to Napoli and claimed “there is not a shred of regret”.

The Italy winger joined the Naples club on a three-year deal for a fee of around £1.28million in the summer, but he has made only four appearances so far.

Still, the 31-year-old harbours absolutely no regrets about switching Wearside for Naples despite not starting a game this season and playing just 61 minutes of football.

His agent Furio Valcareggi told the Sunderland Echo: “Giaccherini is fine, he is happy to stay in Naples. He wants to play and prove himself in training. “Let’s wait, however, there is not a shred of regret for our choice.

“This three-year period in Naples will be nice.”

Giaccherini, who spent last season on loan with Serie A side Bologna, had been struggling with a thigh problem earlier in the season, but last month his agent declared he was ready to go.

“Emanuele is fine at last, he’s ready to play,” Valcareggi told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli in October.

“We know that playing will be difficult, but now he’s completely available to [Coach Maurizio] Sarri and he can really help the team. He’ll have to create doubts for the Coach.

Giaccherini joined the Black Cats in 2013 from Juventus for £6.5million but, after an impressive first season, he struggled to make an impact.

He played 43 times in total for the club, scoring five goals and he was always likely to be moved on in the summer with only 12 months remaining on his £40,000 a week contract at the Stadium of Light.