Euro Paper Talk: Giant Liverpool deal ‘will be finalised’; Man Utd transfer confirmation

ALEXANDER-ARNOLD FUTURE UPDATE

A Liverpool reporter has weighed in on what the future holds for Trent Alexander-Arnold amid claims Real Madrid will test the waters with a £75m bid this summer.

Fabrizio Romano brought news of Real Madrid sizing up the Reds right-back last Friday. Los Blancos have Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez for the role, though both are aged 32 and manager Carlo Ancelotti must look to the future.

Reports in Spain claimed Real Madrid have hatched a two-part plan. Their hope is to sign Alexander-Arnold by way of a cut-price bid this summer. Doing so hinges entirely on Liverpool being willing to cash in through fear of losing the player to free agency when his existing deal expires in 2025.

In the event Alexander-Arnold refuses to pen fresh terms but Liverpool still won’t sell, Real Madrid will wait until the end of next season before signing the player on a free.

The Sun subsequently reported Real Madrid intend to test the waters with an offer in the £75m bracket this summer.

That would represent a healthy return for a player with one year left on his deal, though all sources have agreed Liverpool don’t want to sell their homegrown talisman.

Now, Liverpool specialist Neil Jones has delivered an update on what’s in store for Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool.

TAA fully expected to re-sign with Liverpool, as delay explained

Speaking to Caught Offside, Jones claimed that his firm belief is Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold will thrash out a new agreement and a blockbuster transfer to Real Madrid will thus be tossed on the scrapheap of moves that never were.

Furthermore, Jones stated that with Michael Edwards having returned as FSG’s CEO of Football and Richard Hughes drafted in as the sporting director, the club’s focus will now turn to Alexander-Arnold’s contract.

The inference there was the delay in forging a new agreement was simply due to the overhaul behind the scenes, which is now complete – aside from appointing Jurgen Klopp’s successor, of course.

“I personally think it is highly unlikely that Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool this summer, but of course the longer his new contract remains unsigned, the more you start to wonder,” stated Jones.

“He is due to enter his final year in June, and from the club’s perspective, that is not a situation you want to be in with regards to one of your star players.

“I’m not surprised to see Real Madrid linked. They are a club that makes a habit of targeting the best players in the world, and Alexander-Arnold is certainly one of those.

“As far as I’m aware, it’s no more than a ‘watching with interest’ situation, as opposed to bids, offers etc, but certainly the sooner Liverpool get Alexander-Arnold tied down to a new deal, the sooner those stories can be put to bed.”

Jones concluded: “At 25, Liverpool would be mad to consider selling him, and I fully expect that with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes now in place on the football administration side, a new deal will be finalised.”

MAN UTD TRANSFER CONFIRMATION

Man Utd WILL sign a new left-back in the summer. The decision to do so has already been made and the new arrival is expected to be a younger star. Work on compiling a shortlist of targets will get underway very shortly. (Fabrizio Romano)

Bayern Munich have earmarked Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen as a back-up option to replace Alphonso Davies who’s agreed personal terms with Real Madrid. Maatsen – currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund – can be signed via a £35m release clause. Bayern’s No 1 choice is Theo Hernandez of AC Milan .(Sky Germany)

Xabi Alonso is the No 1 target at Bayern Munich to replace Thomas Tuchel as manager. However, Bayern are speaking with alternatives in case Alonso stays with Bayer Leverkusen or joins Liverpool and have touched base with Roberto De Zerbi. (BILD)

MLS side LAFC have sent a formal contract offer to Olivier Giroud. The France and AC Milan striker, 37, will see his Milan deal expire at season’s end. (Fabrizio Romano)

Man City hold an advantage over Man Utd in the race to sign AC Milan sensation, Francesco Camarda. The striker became the younger player to feature in a Serie A match aged 15 years and 260 days in November. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

NOTT’M FOREST FAIL WITH MANAGER RAID

Nottingham Forest failed with an audacious attempt to replace Nuno Espirito Santo with Mauruzio Sarri earlier in March. Forest offered the recently-sacked Lazio boss a three-year deal, though the Italian refused. (Alfredo Padulla)

Barcelona hope to raise a whopping €200m through player sales this summer. Departures for five players are ‘likely’ – Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet, Raphinha Ansu Fati and whichever of Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen attracts the biggest bids. (Sport)

West Ham expect winger Said Benrahma to seal a permanent switch to French side Lyon this summer. The 28-year-old is currently loaned to Lyon who hold an option to buy worth roughly £12.3m (Football Insider)

Aston Villa and Everton are both weighing up moves for Barcelona forward Fermin Lopez. Barcelona could use Everton’s interest in Lopez to leverage a move for Amadou Onana. (Sport)

Erling Haaland views Man City’s upcoming Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid as a chance to prove he’s worthy of a mega-money transfer to Real Madrid down the road. (AS)

Ligue 1 side Lens plan to make a second bid for Barcelona defender and Man Utd target, Mikayil Faye. Lens failed with a £13m offer in January, though Barca could cash in if £25m is bid. (Sport and Daily Mail)

BAYERN AND BARCA’S €100m TRANSFER

Bayern Munich have let Barcelona know they are prepared to pay €100m to sign Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araujo this summer. (Marca)

Aston Villa loanee Nicolo Zaniolo has admitted he hopes to return to Italy when his loan spell from Galatasaray concludes. (Nicolo Zaniolo)

Liverpool owners FSG and their new CEO of Football, Michael Edwards, are exploring a deal to buy French club Toulouse. (Football Insider)

Man Utd have already decided they won’t activate the £21.4m option to buy in Sofyan Amrabat’s loan agreement. The Moroccan will return to Fiorentina this summer, though could be snapped up by Juventus or AC Milan. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona hope to secure a second loan agreement for Man City full-back Joao Cancelo. City would prefer an outright sale, though a compromise could come in the form of an option/obligation to buy being included. (Marca)