Gigantic Liverpool swoop for Aston Villa star rated as source denies Klopp approach for Bayern Munich schemer

Liverpool are unlikely to sign a new midfielder in the January transfer window, according to a source, with claims that Jurgen Klopp is keen to bring Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz played down.

The Merseysiders spent the entirety of the summer window rebuilding their engine room after the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson took their list of midfield exits to six. And with Klopp splashing out combined fees of £145.2m on Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, Liverpool gave the core of their side a fresh and energetic new look.

However, a school of thought lately has suggested the Reds could look to make another addition to the area in the January window.

To that end, they have been strongly linked with the likes of Khephren Thuram once again, while our exclusive also revealed the Reds have a growing interest in rising Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Moscardo.

In the last fortnight, however, it’s claimed Liverpool are also pondering a January move for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, with his deal with the Bundesliga champions due to expire in summer 2025.

The Reds also maintain a long-standing interest in Aston Villa’s superb midfield star Douglas Luiz, who has also this week been heavily linked with Arsenal.

While Kimmich, who is also interesting Manchester City and Barcelona, might fall within Liverpool’s price range, any deal for Luiz is surely not, especially amid claims Aston Villa will demand as much as the third largest transfer fee in the history of football to part with the Brazilian schemer.

Now one Liverpool expert has dismissed speculation the Reds will be in for a midfielder at all when the window opens for business in just 25 days time.

Liverpool move for Kimmich and Douglas Luiz denied

Prior to the news on Wednesday night that Joel Matip had suffered what appears a season-ending – and possibly Liverpool career-ending – ACL injury at Sheffield United, Klopp was being tipped in some quarters to target a new defender in January, anyway.

Now, writing in his column for Caught Offside, Liverpool expert Neil Jones has played down their chances of moving to sign a new midfielder in the winter window.

‘The links to midfielders continue even though Liverpool signed four in the summer window, with names like Joshua Kimmich and Douglas Luiz popping up in some outlets. Personally, however, I would be surprised if they were to buy another in January, unless there was an injury crisis between now and then,’ Jones wrote.

‘Joshua Kimmich, clearly, is a world-class player but he turns 29 in February and would command a transfer fee and wage packet that would make him a serious gamble for a club which operates as Liverpool does.

‘The last ageing midfielder they bought from Bayern Munich is currently seeing out his contract on the treatment table.

‘Of course, Thiago Alcantara has provided moments of real quality in his time at Liverpool, so might be seen as an argument for occasionally breaking your structure, but his current situation might also point towards why it’s not the kind of deal Liverpool tend to go for very often.

‘Douglas Luiz is a player I like, and a player who Liverpool briefly looked at it in the summer of 2022.

‘His form for Aston Villa has been excellent, and at 25 he is more in Liverpool’s age-bracket than Kimmich.

‘The trouble is, Villa are hardly likely to sell at this point, and their finances mean they certainly don’t need to do so on the cheap.’

Klopp goalkeeper swoop for Alisson cover also ruled out

Liverpool have been forced to start Caoimhin Kelleher in goal during their last two outings after Alisson suffered a hamstring strain in the draw at Manchester City.

But the Irishman came in for some stinging criticism during their 4-3 victory over Fulham on Sunday, leading to speculation Klopp will go shopping for a new back-up for the Brazilian in the new year.

However, Jones also insists the Reds are content with their current set-up.

‘The injury to Alisson Becker, clearly, places a great deal of pressure on the shoulders of Caoimhin Kelleher, who might be 25 but who is still very much a rookie in terms of senior club experience.

‘Kelleher didn’t have his best game against Fulham, and has had a few other dicey moments in his recent cup appearances, but he definitely has the faith of the Liverpool management. They like his temperament and his distribution, and believe he is as good as No.2 goalkeeper as there is.

‘They accept there will be rustiness, given he had only started one Premier League game in 18 months, and in fairness he has had far more good games than bad ones during his Reds career. He was good enough to start a League Cup final not so long ago, remember.

‘Alisson, anyway, is expected to be back within 10 days, likely for the Manchester United game on December 17, which means that the ‘issue’ is only a short-term one, which will not require anything happening in the January transfer window.

‘Don’t expect Liverpool to go down the Arsenal route with their goalkeepers any time soon!’

Liverpool are next in action on Saturday lunchtime when they travel to London to take on struggling Crystal Palace.

