Ryan Giggs has described Dan James’ performances for Swansea this season as “devastating” – and claims the sky is the limit for the Manchester United transfer target.

United appear to have won the race to sign the in-demand 21-year-old from the Swans after reaching an agreement over a £15m deal.

But while the move has been delayed for now due to the unexpected passing of the Wales attacker’s father, Giggs has indicated the move will soon be completed and that the player can reach any level in the years to come.

“Ideally, as an international manager, you don’t want to influence players’ decisions when it comes to clubs,” Giggs told Sky Sports News. “For me it’s about players’ playing.

“He was fantastic in the last six months for Swansea, putting in devastating performances and I think he can play at any level.

“He could play in the Premier League, but if he stays at Swansea for another year or two years I’d be equally as happy because he’s done so well there.

“That’s a decision for Dan to make and I’m sure he’ll make the right decision.”

James notched up four goals and seven assists in an impressive breakthrough season for Swansea in the Championship, and while his move to Leeds was blocked in January, John Hartson believes it’s only fair the Swans grant him his switch to Old Trafford.

“In recent years, Swansea have sold a complete team,” Hartson told the Daily Mirror. “Influential players like ­Lukasz Fabianski, Federico ­Fernandez, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Wilfried Bony have all gone.

“If they are offered in excess of £20million for Daniel, then it’s difficult to turn down. It would also be hard to deny the boy the ­opportunity of playing for a ­Manchester United.

“He was very close to going to Leeds on the final day of the January transfer window for £10m.

“But I believe Swansea pulled the plug on the deal at the last minute because they thought, at that price, it was a steal.

“The transfer was almost over the line. I believe his parents were at Elland Road with the lad, but Swansea then told Leeds the deal was off.

“It wasn’t very nice for Daniel because he had probably pinned his hopes on joining Leeds, who then looked like they were on their way to the Premier League.”

