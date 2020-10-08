Ryan Giggs names player who can fill Man Utd void after Sancho debacle

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has highlighted the player he believes can help the club overcome the failure to sign Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund winger was United’s top target throughout the summer transfer window.

However, the Red Devils were not prepared to pay the asking price of £108million for the England international.

But Wales manager Giggs says one positive is that Daniel James is now likely to get more game time again. The former Swansea player had been linked with a move to Leeds before deadline day.

Giggs firmly believes that now is the 22-year-old’s chance to prove he has what it takes to be a regular and get his Old Trafford career back on track.

“Another winger coming in would mean maybe less games,” Giggs said.

“That’s up to DJ to step up when he does get the chance.”

James is in the Wales squad ahead of the friendly against England at Wembley on Thursday evening.

And with Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey unavailable, Giggs is backing James to star against Gareth Southgate’s men.

“DJ was excellent in both last games,” Giggs added.

“He made the goal in the first and was brilliant for us. He had not played a lot but looked sharp.

“Dan has friends here. He always enjoys coming away, the training, the atmosphere, playing for the country.

“If Gareth and Aaron are here or not, he’s still a threat. He has got speed that always keeps the opposition interested.

Chance to make his mark

“He has that directness as he showed in our last games. If he has not been playing it gives him the opportunity to get minutes.

“No matter what team goes to Wembley and wins it’s a huge achievement.

“I have happy memories at both the old and new Wembley. Hopefully there’s another coming.”

James has started just one Premier League game so far this season, and Giggs revealed some fitness issues.

Giggs continued: “He had a bit of a bug. He played against Brighton in midweek, felt something before the game and afterwards it wiped him out.

“He also had a knock on his foot so we are monitoring that. There are a couple of players in the same boat.

“We are giving them as much time as we can then deciding on the team.”

