Giggs explains why Man Utd will see best of Pogba this season

Ryan Giggs has tipped Paul Pogba to hit the goal trail this season and set up a Manchester United title challenge.

Pogba found the net nine times last season after rejoining United in a then world record £89million deal, with five of those in the Premier League.

That was a creditable return given the France international was often deployed deeper than his preferred position, with greater emphasis on defensive duties than many expected.

But the arrival of midfield anchor Nemanja Matic from Chelsea this summer suggests Jose Mourinho could hand him a more advanced role this term and Red Devils great Giggs expects Pogba to be a regular on the scoresheet.

Speaking at the FA and McDonald’s Community Awards, Giggs told Press Association Sport: “I expect Pogba will improve a lot this season. He’s been back a year now and the introduction of Matic is a good buy because it frees him up.

“That’s what you want to see from Pogba, getting on the end of crosses and scoring goals. I think he’s capable of dropping deep or playing in an old-fashioned midfield two but he can get further forward and I expect him to be more effective this year.

“He managed nine last year and hit the crossbar and post plenty of times as well, so he can bring the goals that might turn draws into wins and have a real effect on the team.”

Giggs on Premier League title race

Giggs expects United and City to challenge for the title, while the former Man Utd No 2 also can see Chelsea challenging again.

“I think both the Manchester sides are the teams to beat this year. It would be silly to dismiss Chelsea after the way they played so dominantly last year but looking at the teams, I think City and United will be up there and the teams to watch.”