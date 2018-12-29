Giggs explains why Solskjaer can lead Man Utd to top-four finish

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should lean on Manchester United’s illustrious past in a bid to inspire the club to an unlikely top-four finish this season.

That’s according to Ryan Giggs, who believes United have shown enough early promise under their caretaker boss to eventually overhaul the gap to the Premier League’s leading sides and secure a top-four finish.

The Norwegian has overseen a fine start to the post-Jose Mourinho era, having just last week been parachuted into the hotseat for the remainder of the season.

Solskjaer followed the 5-1 triumph at former club Cardiff – the first time United had netted five in a league match since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 – with another comprehensive win against Huddersfield on Boxing Day.

Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday is up next as United look to dent the eight-point gap to the top four.

“Well, you’ve seen in a short space of time what’s happened with Liverpool and (Manchester) City,” Wales manager Giggs, who has also named the three players to have most benefited from the Norwegian’s arrival, told MUTV.

“That can happen [catch the top four], and the good thing is there are a lot of games to go.

“But still you can’t get ahead of yourself.

“It’s a tough league you’ve seen today it wasn’t easy at times, but you can see what happens in football.”

And Giggs also implored Solskjaer to turn to the history books and how previously-determined United sides were able to close down mammoth leads enjoyed by their rivals.

“We used to do it 10 or 12 points behind and also we were chased down at times, so as long as it is (a) mathematical (possibility) and you probably need to beat your rivals as well,” Giggs added.

“So, a good run of games where you get your confidence up going into that Tottenham game, which will be important as well.”