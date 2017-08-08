Giggs gives thoughts on Gareth Bale to Man Utd rumours

Ryan Giggs has discussed the ongoing rumours Gareth Bale will return to the Premier League this summer and in particular, a move to Manchester United.

United face Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final in Skopje on Tuesday, bringing United into contact not only with Jose Mourinho’s former club, but also with perpetual transfer link Gareth Bale.

The 28-year-old has frequently been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent seasons, with talk reaching a crescendo after Mourinho teased on Monday he was ready to bid for the Welshman.

However, despite all the bluster from Mourinho, Giggs thinks Bale – who has also been linked with Chelsea – won’t move won’t happen this summer.

“I don’t think it will happen in this transfer window but you can see it happening one day,” he said.

“If Bale ever comes back to England there are very few clubs who would be able to afford him or he would want to play for. After Real Madrid only a couple of clubs can really compete for prestige or history.

“That’s why the speculation happens every year but I maintain what I’ve always said, I think he’s happy at Madrid. It’s not impossible but he’s playing at one of the biggest clubs in the world and if he’s enjoying himself and playing regularly I don’t see it happening.”

Speaking about the player, Mourinho said: “If he’s playing tomorrow then I wouldn’t think of that [signing Bale].

“If he’s playing tomorrow it’s because he’s in the club’s plans. He has that ambition to continue in Madrid.

“I haven’t even thought about the possibility. If he’s not in the club plans – that what you are writing is true – with the arrival of another player, then we’ll try to wait for him on the other side and fight with other coaches.

“If he plays tomorrow it’s probably confirmation they’ll count on him next season.”