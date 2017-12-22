Giggs: I told Man Utd to sign world-class duo for just £5m

Manchester United could have got their hands on both Gabriel Jesus and Kylian Mbappe for cut-price £5million fees – if Ryan Giggs had had his way.

Giggs was appointed United player-coach in summer 2013, working under David Moyes, while a spell as interim manager proceeded the Welshman’s appointment as Louis van Gaal’s No 2 in the summer 2014.

But his long association with United came to an end in the summer of 2016 when Jose Mourinho replaced Van Gaal and brought in his own backroom staff.

United are regularly linked with some of the world’s best young players, but Giggs, has lamented the fact the club snubbed the chance to sign two of the world’s best young players in their early years – despite his strong recommendations.

“I watched Gabriel Jesus play three years ago,” he told The Times. “I watched Mbappe for a year. I was watching them with the scout and it was a no-brainer.

“It was just like, ‘Get them.’ It would have been £5million or something – get them, loan them back – and that’s where the recruitment could have been better.”

