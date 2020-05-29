Wales boss Giggs in ‘painful’ Liverpool admission; reveals he copies Klopp

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has revealed that he has taken leaves out of Jurgen Klopp’s book at Liverpool in order to improve his Wales side.

Having represented the club 963 times between 1990 and 2014, Giggs eventually hung up his boots to focus on coaching.

Giggs models a lot of his management on Sir Alex Ferguson, particularly when it comes to standards and discipline, and learned a lot working as assistant manager to Louis van Gaal.

The United great has also, however, highlighted the work being done by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Klopp at the club’s rivals.

Speaking to Laureus.com, Giggs heaped praise on Liverpool‘s form and admitted that he is keen to follow in Klopp’s lead to improve his Wales side.

“With the obvious pause in the season because of Covid-19, I think there’s a lot of questions still to be answered,” Giggs said.

“But I think what we have seen this year is Liverpool are a fantastic team, managed by a great coach Jurgen Klopp and, it pains me to say it as a United fan, but they have been fantastic this season.

“Obviously they’ll go on and, whatever way it is, they’ll win the league and deserve it. They’ve had two brilliant seasons actually, last year pushing Man City all the way. They’re a great team to watch.

“There were certain things that I’ve taken out of the way that Liverpool play, and taking it on to the way that I want to do with Wales.

“Hopefully United will bridge that gap and catch them up. But you have to give credit where credit is due and Liverpool have been fantastic this season.”

After months of speculation about the Premier League’s return, Liverpool will indeed get the chance to clinch their first league title in 30 years when the top flight resumes next month.

Clubs agreed a proposed June 17 start date in a meeting on Thursday.

