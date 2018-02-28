Giggs makes big revelation over Gareth Bale’s Real Madrid future

Wales manager Ryan Giggs insists Gareth Bale is happy at Real Madrid and is not looking to leave the club this summer.

The Welshman has endured a frustrated season at the Bernabeu with injuries and a loss of form preventing him from claiming a regular shirt in Zinedine Zidane’s side.

It has been strongly suggested that Real are looking to sell the former Tottenham star in the summer, should anyone meet their €90million asking price. The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, former club Spurs and even Juventus have been touted as possible suitors.

But Giggs insists the player is focused on staying at Real Madrid, despite the rumours.

“His future doesn’t concern me, he’s at a brilliant club,” said Giggs, who was speaking in his capacity as a Laureus ambassador ahead of the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco.

Asked if Bale had set his sights on a return to the Premier League, Giggs added: “When you’re at a top club, as I know, you’re constantly under scrutiny. I went to see him and he was happy. He wasn’t happy he didn’t start, but the next few games he started.”

“He’s fit and looking really good. He made an impact when he came on against PSG. Everyone in Wales knows how important Gareth is. A fit and well Gareth Bale makes such a difference.”

Giggs is hopeful of having Bale available for his first matches in charge of Wales next month, when they travel to China to take part in the China Cup along with Uruguay and Czech Republic.

“It’s a difficult time of the season, I recognise that with players in the Champions League, players going for trophies and players trying to fight relegation. But I’ve had good feedback from the senior players.

“We’re constantly monitoring the lads carrying knocks and we won’t take any chances, but ideally I want everyone I pick to come.”