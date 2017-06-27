Giggs makes Mourinho claim; still eyeing management role

Ryan Giggs insists that Jose Mourinho did not offer him a role at Manchester United and that it was his own choice to leave the club.

Giggs left United following Mourinho’s appointment as manager in 2016, ending an almost 30-year association with the club.

After starring as a player at Old Trafford, Giggs then became Louis van Gaal’s assistant manager, having had four games as caretaker boss after David Moyes’ exit in 2014.

The 43-year-old had been expected to take over from van Gaal when the Dutchman’s contract ended in 2017, but he left his role a year early and Mourinho was brought in.

The former Chelsea chief arrived with his own coaching team, leaving Giggs out in the cold.

“There was no offer from Jose Mourinho. No offer. It was my choice to go,” Giggs told Manchester Evening News.

“As soon as Louis was going I had made my decision to go.

“I had done two years and I wanted to do three years under Louis. It didn’t happen. That was my plan to do my three years and see what happened after that.

“Unfortunately, that was cut short. It happens. That’s football. But I didn’t really feel I could go on at the club in any other capacity apart from manager.”

On his current situation, he added: “I’m quite happy with life at the moment. I have always said I would like to go into coaching but I am not in any rush. I am not desperate.

“If the right job comes along I will look at it. But I have other things. I do technical observer work for UEFA, I do TV. I am still watching a lot of football and am involved in football but I also have a lot of other stuff. I am able to watch my son play football which I have never been able to do. It is a nice balance at the moment.

“I feel I have all the attributes to be a good coach, a good manager for sure.

“I spoke to Swansea. It didn’t work out. Because I have said I want to go into coaching and management every job that comes up I am linked with..and then I miss out on the job without having spoken to anyone! That’s frustrating, but that’s football.

“I don’t expect to walk into a job and I have never expected that. Maybe owners and football clubs just look at the football player rather than the work I have done to be a coach.

“I got my A licence while I was playing, I was the only person to do my pro licence while I was playing.

“In my eyes I had a fantastic two years under Louis van Gaal. I had a brilliant education as assistant manager of Manchester United. I managed the club for four matches which is invaluable experience.

“I have done the apprenticeship I have just not done the real thing yet.”