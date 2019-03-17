Giggs names the one star Ramsey can emulate by leaving Arsenal

Ryan Giggs believes Wales star Aaron Ramsey can emulate Gareth Bale and take his game to another level with his move abroad.

Ramsey will end his 11-year stay with the Gunners and join the Serie A champions when his contract expires in June, having already penned a four-year deal with Juve.

The midfielder will join up with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci – all serial winners who Giggs believes can help him up his game.

“You’ve seen what going abroad has done for Gareth. It will be a great experience for Aaron,” Giggs said.

“Look at the facilities Juventus have got, they are a massive club.

“He is going to a great club, the biggest in Italy.

“He is playing well at the moment and [the prospect of leaving Arsenal] has not affected him.”

Ramsey has netted four times in 35 appearances in all competitions this season, and former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger believes the club should not have let him leave: “It will be a loss for Arsenal.

“You don’t find many players today who can make midfield runs off the ball. It will be an interesting addition for Juventus.”

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!