Does Giggs want Swansea job? He says no, BBC says yes

Ryan Giggs has distanced himself from reports he could replace Francesco Guidolin as Swansea manager.

On Thursday it emerged Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins is keen on appointing former Manchester United icon Giggs, with current boss Guidolin described as a “dead man walking”.

Swansea’s new American owners are reportedly reluctant to make a managerial change so early into their tenure, although Guidolin is under pressure with the Welsh outfit without a win in the Premier League since the opening day of the season.

The Independent suggested Giggs would be interested in the role and the BBC later suggested the same – even after the man himself on Friday morning played down such speculation.

“There has been no approach from Swansea City but, in any case, there is a manager in place at the club,” he told talkSPORT.

“I’m happy with life outside of the game right now and enjoying media work.

“At some stage, further down the line, it’s no secret I’d like to get back into football as a coach – but that’s for later, not now.”

The BBC later published a story headlined: “Ryan Giggs would be interested in managing Swansea.”

The Beeb claim that “Giggs has passed all of his coaching badges and has made no secret of his desire to go into management”.

The 42-year-old is though in the midst of a planned six-month break from the game after leaving Old Trafford following the appointment of Jose Mourinho.

The former Wales captain has visited the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Ajax in preparation for his eventual return.

Manchester United, meanwhile, still view Giggs as their potential manager, but want to see whether he succeeds elsewhere first.