Giggs reckons Man Utd have fooled us over Antoine Griezmann

Manchester United’s lack of goals means they could still end up signing Antoine Griezmann this summer, according to club legend Ryan Giggs.

United were heavily tipped to sign the Atletico Madrid forward this summer, but it seems the trail has gone cold amid reports Jose Mourinho wants to sign a centre forward and this huge hint from the player over his future.

Furthermore, reports have linked United with bids for both Kylian Mbappe and Werder Bremen striker Max Kruse.

However, speaking to Sky Sports News HQ, Giggs doesn’t believe we’ve heard the last of the matter and that Griezmann could yet still become a Manchester United player.

“I’m not so sure if we’ve heard the end of that,” Giggs said. “I think it’ll be ebb and flow during the summer, there’ll be lots of rumours.

“United need goals. All the teams I played in there were goals from everywhere. Sometimes you’d rely on a centre-forward for a season, but more often than not you had midfielders, even defenders, wingers and obviously the forwards all contributing.”

United’s total of 54 Premier League goals last season was comfortably the lowest of the top-six clubs and one fewer than Chelsea managed in their home games alone.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic contributing almost a third of them, Giggs reckons Mourinho could even sign two attacking players this summer.

“They lack goals. There was too much dependence on Ibrahimovic and obviously, they’ll miss him at least for the start of the season,” he added.

“They need to bring players in who’ll score goals, and one goalscorer who’s going to get 20-plus.”

