Giggs slams United players for swapping shirts after defeat

Ryan Giggs has criticised the Manchester United players for choosing to swap shirts and joke around following their 4-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho’s side were taken apart by a rampant Chelsea thanks to goals from Pedro, Gary Cahill, Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante.

In the immediate aftermath of the defeat, some United players could be seen exchanging laughs with their international team-mates on the opposing side and Giggs was angry about the reaction from the Red Devils.

“You can get beat in a football match, but then when you’re getting beat and you’re swapping shirts – which is something I don’t like, call me old fashioned,” Giggs said.

“If you get beat 4-0, you congratulate the opposition, you thank the supporters and then you get off the pitch.

“You don’t stand around on the pitch, swapping shirts and laughing, with the team that’s just beat you.”