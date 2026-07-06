Liverpool have a developing and serious interest in signing one of the World Cup’s standout young talents, according to sources, who have also explained why long-term admirers Manchester United are expected to shy away from a multi-club transfer chase.

Gilberto Mora is one of football’s most exciting young talents. The attacking midfielder, who plays for Club Tijuana in Mexico’s Liga MX, has also been superb during the 2026 FIFA World Cup with his vision, technical ability and maturity despite only being 17 years old.

Mora is the tournament’s youngest player and quickly established himself as a key figure for the Mexican national side during their run to the last 16, which came to an end on Sunday morning (the early hours of Monday morning, BST) after a dramatic 3-2 defeat to England.

Despite intense speculation linking him with a move to Europe, Mora recently signed a contract extension with Tijuana that runs until 2029. The deal, which includes the club’s iconic No. 10 shirt, features a structured exit strategy designed to protect both player and club.

Under FIFA regulations, he cannot join a foreign senior team until he turns 18 in October 2026, meaning any transfer is not fully complete until this date.

Several of Europe’s elite clubs are monitoring the youngster closely, though.

Real Madrid have been long-term admirers, with sources suggesting Mora would see it as a dream come true to play for the Spanish giants. He was seen swapping shirts with Los Blancos and England star Jude Bellingham in the tunnel of the Azteca Stadium following the conclusion of Sunday evening’s match.

Barcelona have also sent scouts, while Premier League heavyweights Manchester City and Chelsea remain firmly in the race.

Liverpool and Arsenal have shown recent interest, adding to the growing Premier League interest.

Of the Premier League contingent, sources credit Liverpool as being ‘very keen’ and have already made contact to establish the conditions of a deal, as well as the desires of Mora himself.

However, sources insist a deal is far from close, and the approach is only an exploratory one at this stage, as the Reds try to get ahead in what looks like a very congested transfer race and with Manchester United also making a big decision on a potential move…

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Gilberto Mora: Man Utd unlikely to enter transfer race – Sources

Manchester United tracked Mora for six months, but have pretty much withdrawn from entering the official bidding, owing to the anticipated cost of any deal and the level of interest from elsewhere, which will push up his value.

Other clubs linked include Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and Ajax.

Valuations are said to exceed €40 million (£34m, $45m), reflecting his rapid rise in the game, which has already seen him earn an impressive 12 caps for his country.

Mora’s agent, super-agent Rafaela Pimenta, has helped craft a path that balances development with ambition. A move into one of Europe’s big leagues is expected to be mapped out in due course, with his performances at the World Cup only heightening demand.

For now, he remains with Tijuana, focused on domestic duties and future international success with a Mexican side who impressed as one of the three hosts in their magnificent Estadio Azteca.

Yet the football world waits eagerly: it’s expected that now his World Cup is over, discussions over his future will take place in due course, and clubs can make official moves as they look to get their hands on a young man who already looks destined to become one of his nation’s greatest ever players.

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