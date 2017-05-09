Gilberto Silva: Wenger has right to decide his own future

Former Arsenal favourite Gilberto Silva has revealed that he wants manager Arsene Wenger to stay at the club.

Wenger’s future has the subject of much speculation recently, with the Frenchman’s current contract finishing at the end of the campaign.

The Frenchman has remained coy about his intentions at the end of the season. Gilberto, who was part of Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ side of 2003-04, hit out at the recent treatment of Wenger by fans.

He told Omnisport: “I hope the best can happen, for him and for the club.

“It’s sad to see how some people have been treating him, like throwing him out of the club, after more than 20 years that he has been working for the club and for English soccer.

“It would be nice, from the moment that he decides to leave, that it is a common decision between the club and him.

“And that it can be made in a way that he really deserves.”

Asked for his opinion on the matter, Gilberto said: “I want him to stay.”