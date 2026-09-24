Giorgio Scalvini reaches huge decision on new Atalanta deal as Newcastle, Chelsea learn transfer chances

Giorgio Scalvini has agreed terms on a new long-term contract with Atalanta, but TEAMtalk understands his fresh deal will NOT deter growing Premier League interest in the highly-rated Italy international.

The 22-year-old central defender has been regarded as one of the best young defenders in European football for several years, with his reputation established long before his latest contract negotiations.

Scalvini’s progress was disrupted by an ACL injury in 2024 before he underwent shoulder surgery in 2025, but he returned to his best last season and made around 30 appearances for Atalanta.

His performances once again underlined why so many of Europe’s leading clubs have continued to monitor his situation.

Newcastle United are among Scalvini’s biggest admirers and have made more than one attempt to sign the defender.

Indeed, we have exclusively charted their interest in him since June 2025, with sources revealing they had already been on his trail at that point for two years.

That interest has continued to bloom, with Italian sources confirming the Magpies made another move for Scalvini during the summer, but Atalanta stood firm and refused to sanction his departure.

TEAMtalk understands Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea also made enquiries about Scalvini’s situation during the summer as Premier League interest in the Italian continued to grow.

Scalvini, though, has now agreed fresh terms with Atalanta, with the new agreement recognising his status as one of the club’s most important players and tying him to the Bergamo outfit until 2031.

However, we understand the new contract has not changed the picture when it comes to interest from England…

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Newcastle and Chelsea still very keen on Scalvini

In fact, the feeling is that the Premier League interest around Scalvini is growing stronger, with Newcastle, Tottenham and Chelsea continuing to appreciate his qualities.

Manchester City and Manchester United also have historical interest in the defender and have been monitoring his development since he was a teenager.

TEAMtalk understands both clubs remain aware of Scalvini’s situation and continue to keep tabs on his progress, meaning the Italian is now attracting attention from at least five of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, albeit with Spurs’ immediate priorities lying on strengthening at centre forward rather than in the heart of the defence.

Chelsea certainly remain keen given their frailities in defence this season, while long-term suitors Newcastle would not want to miss out, having tracked the player for years.

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Scalvini’s ability to play there with such authority, combined with his age and experience at both club and international level, continues to make him an attractive proposition for Premier League sides.

His new Atalanta contract is therefore not being viewed as the end of the story, with clubs in England still expected to monitor his situation closely.

Atalanta clearly regard Scalvini as a key part of their future and have moved to reflect that with a deal running until 2031.

But despite agreeing to a new long-term contract, his status as one of Europe’s most coveted young defenders means the Premier League interest is unlikely to disappear, and Atalanta will know that the deal will at least protect their hefty valuation of him when another Premier League club inevitably comes calling…