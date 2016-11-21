Giroud ‘angry’ at super sub role, admits Wenger

Arsene Wenger has revealed Olivier Giroud is “angry” at his current role within Arsenal’s squad.

Giroud came off the bench to head home Arsenal’s late equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Manchester United, despite Wenger admitting it was an “unusual” decision to start Alexis Sanchez.

After scoring 31 goals in all competitions for club and country last term, the Giroud has started only once for Arsenal this season, with a further eight appearances from the bench.

Wenger, however, suggests the France international frustration highlights the Gunners’ impressive strength-in-depth.

“He’s angry in a positive way,” Wenger said.

“I think we have the quality and the spirit on the bench… the two together makes us remarkably dangerous until the last minute.”