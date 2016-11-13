Giroud clears up speculation surrounding Arsenal future

Olivier Giroud has commented on rumours that he is set for an Arsenal exit, vowing to come back stronger for the Gunners.

The Frenchman has seen his place as the starting centre-forward for Arsenal taken by Alexis Sanchez, and opportunities have been limited this season.

Giroud has not yet started a Premier League game for Arsene Wenger’s side this season, missing time due to a toe injury, but has vowed to win his manager over again.

“I do not have any doubts about my future at Arsenal,” the 30-year-old told Telefoot.

“There is always competition for places. There are a lot of attackers at every big club.”

Giroud came on as a substitute in the North Londoners’ 4-1 victory at Sunderland in October, but was not selected to start their 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

Alexis Sanchez has been in fine form for Arsenal this season, amassing a combined fifteen goals and assists in as many appearances.

“At the moment, the coach prefers Sanchez up front, also because I have been injured” the former Montpellier man continued.

“I just hope to get playing time again now. Alexis and I are different types of attackers and the coach has to make a decision. But I intend to come back even stronger.”