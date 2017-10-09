Giroud explains just how close move to Everton came

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has admitted he came close to joining Everton this summer.

The France striker was heavily linked with Ronald Koeman’s side over the summer, along with West Ham and Marseille.

The trio were all linked with a £25million swoop for the 31-year-old, but the former Montpellier man instead opted to stay put.

Discussing his decision to stay, Giroud told French TV station Canal Plus: “I had the opportunity to leave [Arsenal].

“I was very close to another English club, Everton. But I think I made the best choice.”

Giroud has made 10 appearances so far this season for Arsenal, scoring twice.

His overall record for the Gunners reads 100 goals in 237 games for the club.