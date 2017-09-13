Giroud makes Arsenal departure admission

Olivier Giroud has insisted that his Arsenal story is not over after deciding to stay at the club this summer.

The France international has come off the bench in all the Gunners’ games so far this season having fallen behind club-record signing and compatriot Alexandre Lacazette in the pecking order.

Danny Welbeck also seems to have surpassed Giroud in manager Arsene Wenger’s thinking but the 30-year-old striker is likely to get a rare chance to impress from the start in Thursday’s Europa League clash with Cologne.

Wenger will make a raft of changes as Arsenal play in the competition for the first time in 17 years, with Giroud expected to be one of several alterations.

Giroud – who scored a late winner on the opening day Premier League win against Leicester – has struggled to hold down a regular first-team place at the Emirates Stadium and admits that he nearly quit over the summer having been linked with the likes of Everton and West Ham.

Asked how close he came to leaving Arsenal, Giroud said: “Actually that’s a very private decision because it’s true that I was close to leaving the club because I said that I wanted to play.

“But after a big reflection with everybody around me, like my family and my close friends, I (decided I) wanted to stay at Arsenal and I thought the story was not over, (not) finished at Arsenal.

“The club bring me a lot and I think I give it back. I still want to improve again and again and win some more trophies for the club, so as I said to the boss our story is not finished, so everybody was pleased with that.”