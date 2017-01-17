Giroud: Maybe Mkhitaryan inspired me – but my goal was better

Olivier Giroud has joked that his scorpion kick against Crystal Palace was a better finish than Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s.

The Arsenal forward scored one of the greatest goals of the Premier League era on New Year’s Day, just one week after Mkhitaryan scored a carbon copy against Sunderland.

Speaking about the strike, the Frenchman declared his was the better of the two, while also describing his team-mate’s half-time reaction to the goal.

“Actually, they were teasing me, saying that the Mkhitaryan one was better!” he said during a Soccer AM interview. “It’s crazy that two similar goals were scored in one week. I don’t know if I got inspired, it’s destiny.

“He did very well as well, but I think mine is better! But to be serious it was funny in the dressing room, we were all surprised by what happened.”