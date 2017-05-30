Giroud meets Wenger to discuss Arsenal future – report

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has reportedly met manager Arsene Wenger twice to discuss issues regarding his future.

The report, from L’Equipe, comes amid rumours that Marseille and Lyon are considering summer moves for the Frenchman.

Giroud lost his place as Arsenal’s starting centre-forward with Chile star Alexis Sanchez taking up that role for the majority of the campaign.

According to the French publication, Giroud is now keen for reassurance from Wenger that he will play more next season.

The 30-year-old is reportedly being chased by Lyon who will be seeking a replacement for Atletico Madrid bound Alexandre Lacazette.

Giroud set up Aaron Ramsey for the winner as Arsenal lifted the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.

The former Montpellier man has netted 98 goals in 226 games for Arsenal since joining for a fee of £9.6million back in 2012.