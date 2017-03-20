Giroud: Stars want Wenger to continue his Arsenal adventure

Olivier Giroud claims Arsenal’s players all “support” Arsene Wenger and want the manager to sign a new deal to stay at the club next season.

The future of the Premier League’s longest-serving manager has been a hot topic in recent weeks following an alarming run of form that has seen them lose six of their last nine games and crash out of the Champions League with a 10-2 aggregate thumping by Bayern Munich.

With supporters seemingly more against him staying than leaving these days, questions have been raised about the Arsenal players and their commitment to the cause, with our Monday Verdict suggesting some form of player revolt.

However, speaking to InfoSport Plus, Giroud insists the players at Arsenal all want Wenger to stay amid claims he is set to sign a new two-year deal.

“We want to see Arsene sign a new deal,” Giroud told InfoSport Plus.

“We want him to continue this adventure because we all support him.

“We hope to win the FA Cup this season and qualify for the Champions League again.”

Arsenal have been linked with several high-profile managers to replace Wenger, with the Frenchman revealing on Saturday that an announcement on his future would be made public soon.

“I know what I will do so you will know very soon. You will see,” said Wenger after the 3-1 los at West Brom. “Today I do not worry about that.”

Wenger had previously said that he had yet to decide what he would do, with the offer of a new two-year contract on the table.

The 67-year-old, who has been in charge of Arsenal since 1996, continues to divide opinion among the club’s supporters. Anti-Wenger fans flew a plane over The Hawthorns trailing a banner asking him to leave while another later proclaimed “In Arsene We Trust #RESPECTAW”.

“I watch the game, I do not watch the stands,” said Wenger.

“I believe we have to deal with that and you focus on your job, no matter what people think.”