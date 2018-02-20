Giroud tears into Arsenal after revealing why he had to leave

Olivier Giroud has revealed that his increasing frustrations at Arsenal ultimately led to his decision to quit the club in January.

The France striker moved to Chelsea on deadline day after the Gunners had completed the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a club record fee from Borussia Dortmund.

Giroud, who already feels settled at his new club, made his debut for Chelsea in the shock 4-1 reverse at Watford before scoring his first Blues goal in the FA Cup win over Hull last Friday.

The 31-year-old has since reflected on the deadline-day drama which saw him jump across London, admitting that it was a huge relief to move on.

“It was frustrating at Arsenal obviously,” Giroud told France Football.

“For a year and a half, it went from bad to worse.

“I could no longer continue like that.

“I could not bring myself to spend another year at Arsenal and remain a reserve, even a second reserve.

“The future looked gloomy with the arrival of a new striker (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang).

“I wanted to become happier again by playing, so I left – it is as simple as that.”

Giroud also explained how he was offered the chance to move to Dortmund as part of Aubameyang’s switch to The Emirates but that he insisted he wanted to stay on in England.

“The easiest solution was to go to Dortmund,” Giroud added.

“Arsenal were happy, Dortmund as well. It was the offer most interesting financially speaking. I have a very good contract at Chelsea but Dortmund really wanted me.

“It happened after a game of poker, like in all transfers. It dragged on, I started to get stressed because my third child was born at that exact moment. That was also why I did not want to go to Dortmund.

“Spending four months without seeing him, I do not know how I could have done it. It was why, I needed to take the bull by the horns.”

