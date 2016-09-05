Giroud tried to persuade Sissoko to join Arsenal

Olivier Giroud admits he hoped Arsenal would sign Moussa Sissoko after he tried to persuade the midfielder to join the Gunners.

Sissoko has frequently spoke of his admiration for Arsenal, but joined Tottenham in a £30million deal from Newcastle on deadline day.

Speaking about his France team-mate, Giroud told Le10 Sport: “I told him to give Arsenal the priority. It’s true it was special denouement. Until the end he didn’t know what he’ll do.

“It’s good for him. I think it was quite a long month for him so it’s good that something could have happened even in the very last moments. It’s great for him.

“Tottenham is a great team in our league. Obviously we all wanted for him after his good Euro and great performances, that he joins a Premier League club.

“In the Premier League Tottenham are an opponent for the trophy this year. I hope he will not be in good conditions against us.”